Colliers Brokers Sale of 20,780 SF Industrial Building in Auburn, New Hampshire

AUBURN, N.H. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 20,780-square-foot industrial building in Auburn, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The building sits on a 4.8-acre site within Wellington Business Park that can support future expansion. Abigail Bachman and Laura Nesmith of Colliers represented the buyer, an affiliate of product development company IPSUMM Inc., in the transaction. Denis Dancoes III, Thomas Farrelly and Sue Ann Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Analog Devices Inc.