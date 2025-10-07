Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew HampshireNortheast

Colliers Brokers Sale of 20,780 SF Industrial Building in Auburn, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

AUBURN, N.H. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 20,780-square-foot industrial building in Auburn, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The building sits on a 4.8-acre site within Wellington Business Park that can support future expansion. Abigail Bachman and Laura Nesmith of Colliers represented the buyer, an affiliate of product development company IPSUMM Inc., in the transaction. Denis Dancoes III, Thomas Farrelly and Sue Ann Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Analog Devices Inc.

You may also like

29 Street Capital Acquires 148-Unit Apartment Building in...

Zett Group Arranges $18.5M Sale of Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.6M Sale of James...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 21-Story Office Tower in...

Associated Signs 89,612 SF, Full-Building Industrial Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 635-Unit Self-Storage...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Industrial Building...

Versal Arranges Sale of 85-Unit RV, Boat Storage...

TruCore Industrial Sells 70,000 SF Warehouse in Pryor,...