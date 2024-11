HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 209,000-square-foot office building located at 4265 San Felipe St. in the River Oaks area of West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the 14-story building was originally constructed in 1984 and renovated in 2021. David Carter and Todd Moore of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, DML Capital, has tapped Stream Realty Partners as the leasing agent.