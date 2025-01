INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has brokered the sale of 130 E. Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. Built in 1922, the 211,995-square-foot historic office building is home to ANGI, USA Track & Field and T&M Associates. Rachel Patten, Matt Langfeldt and Rich Forslund of Colliers brokered the sale. The buyer, Indiana-based Holladay Properties, plans to convert the 12-story building into 180 apartment units with retail space beginning this spring.