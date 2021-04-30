Colliers Brokers Sale of 216,889 SF World Houston Plaza Office Building
HOUSTON — Colliers International has brokered the sale of World Houston Plaza, a 216,889-square-foot office building located at 15710 John F. Kennedy Blvd. on the city’s north side. The eight-story building was originally constructed on a 3.5-acre lot in 1985. David Carter of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, David Z. Mafrige Interests, purchased the asset via a Ten-X auction for an undisclosed price.
