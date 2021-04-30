REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 216,889 SF World Houston Plaza Office Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

World-Houston-Plaza

World Houston Plaza totals 216,889 square feet. The property was built in 1985.

HOUSTON — Colliers International has brokered the sale of World Houston Plaza, a 216,889-square-foot office building located at 15710 John F. Kennedy Blvd. on the city’s north side. The eight-story building was originally constructed on a 3.5-acre lot in 1985. David Carter of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, David Z. Mafrige Interests, purchased the asset via a Ten-X auction for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews