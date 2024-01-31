Colliers Brokers Sale of 221,736 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Columbus, Ohio

HILLIARD, OHIO — Colliers has brokered the sale of Northwest Corporate Plaza, a 221,736-square-foot light industrial portfolio in Hilliard, a northwest suburb of Columbus. The two-building portfolio is situated on 18 acres along Leap Road directly west of I-270 and near I-70. The buildings are home to seven tenants, including Micro Center, Yokowo Manufacturing of America, E-Cycle and Mectron North America. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport and Shane Woloshan of Colliers represented the seller, Transwestern Investment Group. Diamond Properties was the buyer.