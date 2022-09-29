Colliers Brokers Sale of 237,594 SF Shopping Center in Iowa City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Colliers has brokered the sale of Iowa City Marketplace in Iowa City for an undisclosed price. The 237,594-square-foot shopping center is located along State Route 6 between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road. The property is 66 percent leased to 24 tenants such as Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Stores, Marcus Theatres, Sally Beauty, Great Clips, McDonald’s and Panera Bread. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt of Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Buyer information was not provided.