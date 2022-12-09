Colliers Brokers Sale of 23,980 SF Office Complex in Colleyville, Texas

COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Colleyville Square Business Park, a 23,980-square-foot office complex located on the northeastern outskirts of Fort Worth. The property comprises four buildings at 6211 Colleyville Blvd. Cody Payne of Colliers represented the seller, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The buyer was also a private investor who requested anonymity.