PHILADELPHIA — Colliers has brokered the sale of Barclay Flats, a 24-unit apartment building in Philadelphia’s Arts North/Fairmount & Ridge neighborhood. The five-story building was originally constructed in 2018 and offers one-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Jeff Algatt, Michael Barmash and Larry Steinberg of Colliers brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.