Colliers Brokers Sale of 244-Unit Clear Lake Apartments in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Clear Lake Apartments, a 244-unit multifamily complex located on the southeastern outskirts of Houston. Built in 1979, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Chip Nash, Bob Heard and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

