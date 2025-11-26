Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Colliers Arranges Sale of 250-Unit Multifamily Community in Sunnyvale, California

by Amy Works

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of 1250 Lakeside, an apartment property located at 1250 Lakeside Drive in Sunnyvale. Completed in 2021, 1250 Lakeside features 250 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, averaging 807 square feet, with floor-to-ceiling windows, private terraces and high-end finishes. Community amenities include coworking lounges, a pet spa and more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor common spaces. Peter Nicoletti and Will Matthews of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

