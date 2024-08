HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 25,992-square-foot industrial building that sits on a 2.2-acre site in southwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 4303 South Drive was constructed in 2006 and features 30-foot clear heights. Christopher Winters and Walter Menuet of Colliers represented the seller, Glenmorangie LLC, in the transaction. Michael Stavinoha with Dominion International Group | eXp Realty represented the undisclosed buyer.