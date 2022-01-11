REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 260,000 SF Meadow Park Tower in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Meadow Park Tower in Dallas totals 260,000 square feet.

DALLAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Meadow Park Tower, a 260,000-square-foot office building located along the North Central Expressway corridor in Dallas. Dallas-based owner-operator Bradford Cos. purchased the property from an undisclosed seller and plans to invest about $8 million in capital improvements. Construction of that project will start during the current quarter. The sales price was not disclosed. Creighton Stark and Chris Boyd of Colliers brokered the deal along with Richmond Collinsworth of Bradford Cos.

