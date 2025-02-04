Colliers Brokers Sale of 263,230 SF Industrial Facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 263,230-square-foot industrial facility in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The fully leased property sits on 13.5 acres within the Stout Field Industrial Park and provides immediate access to I-70. The building features 24 truck docks, clear heights ranging from 21 to 35 feet, heavy industrial zoning, four acres of excess ground for expansion or outside storage, 30,000 square feet of freezer space, rooftop solar panels and rail service with nine loading docks. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Tyler Wilson and Mike Lubbers of Colliers represented the seller, The O’Donnell Group Inc. Cleveland-based The Realife Management Group was the buyer.