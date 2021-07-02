Colliers Brokers Sale of 281,888 SF Distribution Center in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

GREENFIELD, IND. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of IFCO 70/Connect Distribution Center, a 281,888-square-foot facility in Greenfield, an eastern suburb of Indianapolis. IFCO, a provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, fully occupies the newly built property. Located immediately off I-70, the facility features a clear height of 32 feet, 28 docks and ample car and trailer parking. Alex Cantu of the Colliers Indianapolis office, as well as Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers Chicago, represented the seller, Carmel-based Lauth Group. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed.