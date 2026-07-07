Colliers Brokers Sale of 292,594 SF Industrial Property in Gahanna, Ohio

GAHANNA, OHIO — Colliers has brokered the sale of Eastgate Logistics Center, a 292,594-square-foot industrial property in Gahanna within the East submarket of Columbus. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel, Joel Yakovac, Shane Woloshan and Michael Linder of Colliers represented the seller, a venture between Scannell Properties and Manulife Investment Management, a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. Eastgate Logistics Center is fully leased to Wesco and Nuvik USA. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 dock doors and direct access to I-70 and I-71. Dogwood Industrial Properties, a TPG Real Estate platform, was the buyer.