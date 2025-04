ROCHESTER, N.H. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 30,000-square-foot office building in Rochester, located along the Maine-New Hampshire border. According to LoopNet Inc., the three-story building at 40 Winter St. was originally constructed in 1974. David Choate and Abigail Bachman of Colliers represented the seller in the off-market transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as The Red Brick Realty LLC, which is also a tenant in the building.