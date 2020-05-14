Colliers Brokers Sale of 31,450 SF Shopping Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Bethlehem Village Shoppes is located at 3650 Nazareth Pike.

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Colliers International has brokered the $4.5 million sale of Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a 31,450-square-foot retail center in Bethlehem, an eastern suburb of Allentown. At the time of sale, tenants included the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas, H&R Block and several restaurants. Jeff Algatt, Derek Zerfass and Scott Horner represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the transaction. W.C. Weiss of Equis Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer. QNB Bank provided acquisition financing.