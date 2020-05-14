REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 31,450 SF Shopping Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

bethlehem-village-shops-pa

Bethlehem Village Shoppes is located at 3650 Nazareth Pike.

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Colliers International has brokered the $4.5 million sale of Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a 31,450-square-foot retail center in Bethlehem, an eastern suburb of Allentown. At the time of sale, tenants included the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas, H&R Block and several restaurants. Jeff Algatt, Derek Zerfass and Scott Horner represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the transaction. W.C. Weiss of Equis Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer. QNB Bank provided acquisition financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  