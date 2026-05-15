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Stanton Road Capital sold the 11-story property to Crain Co.
AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriOffice

Colliers Brokers Sale of 321,000 SF Office Building in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Colliers has brokered the sale of 2323 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City’s Crown Center submarket. Evan Warwick of Colliers represented the seller, Stanton Road Capital LLC. Bryan Johnson of Colliers represented the buyer, Crain Co., a multifamily acquisition and development company based in Wichita. Amenities at the property include a full-service cafeteria with outdoor seating, dedicated management and maintenance teams, 24-hour security and a fitness center. Recent capital enhancements included a renovated lobby, common areas and elevator systems. The 11-story building was developed in 1985. Stanton Road Capital acquired the property in 2017.

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