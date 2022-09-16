Colliers Brokers Sale of 325,947 SF Industrial Portfolio in Eagan, Minnesota

The Waters Business Center is a six-building industrial portfolio.

EAGAN, MINN. — Colliers Minneapolis-St. Paul has brokered the sale of The Waters Business Center, a six-property industrial portfolio totaling 325,947 square feet in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed between 1999 and 2007, the buildings feature both office and warehouse space. Mark Kolsrud, John McCarthy, Peter Loehrer, Kyle Delarosby, Pia Robertson and Lydia Turczyn of Colliers represented the seller, B9 Polar Waters LLC. Hyde Development was the buyer.