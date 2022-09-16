REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 325,947 SF Industrial Portfolio in Eagan, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The Waters Business Center is a six-building industrial portfolio.

EAGAN, MINN. — Colliers Minneapolis-St. Paul has brokered the sale of The Waters Business Center, a six-property industrial portfolio totaling 325,947 square feet in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed between 1999 and 2007, the buildings feature both office and warehouse space. Mark Kolsrud, John McCarthy, Peter Loehrer, Kyle Delarosby, Pia Robertson and Lydia Turczyn of Colliers represented the seller, B9 Polar Waters LLC. Hyde Development was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  