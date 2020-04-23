Colliers Brokers Sale of 33,000 SF Office Building in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union previously used the building at 257 Brodhead Road as its corporate headquarters.

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Colliers International has brokered the $3 million sale of a 33,000-square-foot office building located at 257 Brodhead Road in Bethlehem, an eastern suburb of Allentown. The seller, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union (FCFCU), previously used the building as its corporate headquarters and will move to a new space within the Trexler Business Center development currently under construction in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania. An undisclosed new tenant has already been procured. Derek Zerfass of Colliers represented FCFCU in the transaction. Ryan Dietrick and Kelly Berfield, also of Colliers, represented the buyer, Brodhead Road Holdings LLC.