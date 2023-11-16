Thursday, November 16, 2023
Colliers Brokers Sale of 37,731 SF Medical Office Complex in Torrington, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

TORRINGTON, CONN. — Colliers has brokered the sale of 245 Alvord Park, a 37,731-square-foot medical office complex in Torrington, a western suburb of Hartford. Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates, an affiliate of Hartford Healthcare, anchors the property. An entity doing business as IJAN 2 CT Realty LLC sold the asset to a partnership between Boston-based Sendero Capital and alternative asset manager Angelo Gordon for $8.1 million. Phil Gagnon, Ian Hunt and John Cafasso of Colliers brokered the deal.

