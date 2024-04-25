Colliers Brokers Sale of 39,058 SF Maple Commerce Center in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — Colliers Detroit has brokered the sale of Maple Commerce Center, a 39,058-square-foot office and industrial asset in Troy. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 950 W. Maple Road, the property was originally built as a truck repair facility in 1962. In the 1980s, Maple Commerce Center underwent significant renovations to serve an automotive engineering company. Later, Colliers worked with developer Cooke Management on a repositioning strategy to transform the property into multi-tenant use. Tenants include Superior Ambulance, Krav Maga, Italmoda, F.A.S.T. and R&B Dance Studio. The asset is fully leased. Gary Grochowski and Bryan Barnas of Colliers represented the seller, Cooke Management. Berge Avesian of Colliers represented the buyer, Barbat Group.
