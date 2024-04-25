Thursday, April 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Maple Commerce Center is fully leased.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwest

Colliers Brokers Sale of 39,058 SF Maple Commerce Center in Troy, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

TROY, MICH. — Colliers Detroit has brokered the sale of Maple Commerce Center, a 39,058-square-foot office and industrial asset in Troy. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 950 W. Maple Road, the property was originally built as a truck repair facility in 1962. In the 1980s, Maple Commerce Center underwent significant renovations to serve an automotive engineering company. Later, Colliers worked with developer Cooke Management on a repositioning strategy to transform the property into multi-tenant use. Tenants include Superior Ambulance, Krav Maga, Italmoda, F.A.S.T. and R&B Dance Studio. The asset is fully leased. Gary Grochowski and Bryan Barnas of Colliers represented the seller, Cooke Management. Berge Avesian of Colliers represented the buyer, Barbat Group.

You may also like

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 78-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Chicago Bears Release Plans for $3.2B Stadium Project...

Skender Breaks Ground on 75,000 SF Lurie Children’s...

JLL Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Oakmont Apartments in...

Hummingbird Pediatric Therapies Signs 10,523 SF Office Lease...

Top 10 Properties Buys Pinnacle Peak Commerce Center...

Faris Lee Negotiates $14.4M Sale of Thornton Town...

Western Retail Advisors Brokers $5.5M Sale of Avenue...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 36-Unit Marlaw Apartments in...