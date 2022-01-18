REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 400,000 SF Distribution Center in Rochelle, Illinois

Hillwood Development purchased the fully occupied facility.

ROCHELLE, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 400,000-square-foot distribution center located at 101 N. Centerpoint Drive in Rochelle, about 25 miles south of Rockford. The sales price was undisclosed. Situated on 21 acres, the building features a clear height of 30 feet, 40 truck docks and 79 trailer spots. The facility is fully leased to global toy manufacturer TOMY, which has been the sole occupant since the building’s completion in 2004. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers brokered the transaction. Hillwood Development purchased the asset from a fund advised by the U.S. real estate business of UBS Asset Management.

