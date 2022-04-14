Colliers Brokers Sale of 40,800 SF Industrial Building in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 40,800-square-foot industrial building located at 8555 NE Loop 410 in San Antonio. The property was built on two acres on the city’s east side in 1986. Jason Tangen of Colliers represented the buyer, TRECAP Management, in the transaction. Zachary Taylor of Colliers, along with Charles Hargis of Endura Advisory Group, represented the seller, EJ Morales III Holdings. The facility was 30 percent leased at the time of sale.