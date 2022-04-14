REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 40,800 SF Industrial Building in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 40,800-square-foot industrial building located at 8555 NE Loop 410 in San Antonio. The property was built on two acres on the city’s east side in 1986. Jason Tangen of Colliers represented the buyer, TRECAP Management, in the transaction. Zachary Taylor of Colliers, along with Charles Hargis of Endura Advisory Group, represented the seller, EJ Morales III Holdings. The facility was 30 percent leased at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  