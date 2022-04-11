REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 42,000 SF Office Building in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

Eversana occupies the building at 417 E. Chicago St.

MILWAUKEE — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 42,000-square-foot office building located at 417 E. Chicago St. in Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward district. The sales price was undisclosed. Eversana, a life sciences company, currently occupies the building for its headquarters. The property was originally constructed in 1964 and completely renovated in 2013 as a build-to-suit for The Dohmen Co., which took occupancy for several years. Tom Shepherd, Jennifer Huber-Bullock and Scott Welsh of Colliers represented the seller, 417 East Chicago LLC, an affiliate of Dohmen. The buyer was 417 Third Ward LLC, an affiliate of Madison-based Hovde Properties.

