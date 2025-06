NORTH AURORA, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Park 88 Logistics Center, a two-building industrial development totaling 429,623 square feet in North Aurora. Completed in 2024, the fully leased property is home to three tenants with a weighted lease term of 6.3 years. Park 88 Logistics Center is situated near the full four-way interchange at I-88 and Route 31. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the seller, TradeLane. Ares Management was the buyer.