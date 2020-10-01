Colliers Brokers Sale of 43,000 SF Bloom Court Office Building in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

The Bloom Organization formerly used this office building in Mount Laurel as its headquarters.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Bloom Court, a 43,000-square-foot office building located in the Southern New Jersey township of Mount Laurel. Evan Zweben, Marc Isdaner and Ian Richman of Colliers represented the seller, The Bloom Organization, in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of locally based, full-service real estate firm Needleman Management Co. The sales price was not disclosed.