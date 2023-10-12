Colliers Brokers Sale of 43,200 SF Industrial Building in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 43,200-square-foot, single-tenant industrial building in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The site spans 9.9 acres and offers immediate access to I-45. Michelle Soderberg of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as JMBG Inc., in the transaction. Wade Nelson of Nelson Properties represented the buyer, Spring Glass & Mirror Ltd., which will also use the building as its new headquarters. The sales price was not disclosed.