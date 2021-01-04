Colliers Brokers Sale of 44,245 SF Norwood Plaza Office Complex in Hurst, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Norwood Plaza, an office building located in the Fort Worth suburb of Hurst. According to LoopNet Inc., the property totals 44,245 square feet. Norwood Plaza was fully leased to 27 tenants at the time of sale. The buyer and seller both requested anonymity. Mark Allen and Cody Payne of Colliers International brokered the deal.