Colliers Brokers Sale of 465,940 SF Industrial Facility in West Chicago
WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of 1717 W. Harvester Road, a 465,940-square-foot industrial facility in West Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Situated on 30.5 acres, the property features a clear height of 25 feet, 145 car parking stalls, 23 loading docks and four drive-in doors. It is fully leased to two tenants. Boston-based Plymouth Industrial REIT purchased the asset. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the institutional seller.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.