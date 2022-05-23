REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 48,000 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 48,000-square-foot industrial facility in northeastern Houston suburb of Humble. The property comprises four buildings on a 3.3-acre site. Tom Condon Jr. of Colliers represented the seller, R.B. Machine Works, in the transaction. Patrick Swint of Knightsbridge Ventures represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 2407 Wilson LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  