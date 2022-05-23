Colliers Brokers Sale of 48,000 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Houston

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 48,000-square-foot industrial facility in northeastern Houston suburb of Humble. The property comprises four buildings on a 3.3-acre site. Tom Condon Jr. of Colliers represented the seller, R.B. Machine Works, in the transaction. Patrick Swint of Knightsbridge Ventures represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 2407 Wilson LLC.