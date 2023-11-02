Thursday, November 2, 2023
Northview Mall is fully leased to 20 tenants.
Colliers Brokers Sale of 48,028 SF Northview Mall Retail Center in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Northview Mall, a 48,028-square-foot retail center located at 1700 E. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Situated on four acres, the property is fully leased to 20 tenants. Some of the tenants include Fit Flex Fly, Moody’s Butcher Shop, Nutrition Hub, Indy Sports Massage, Parkside Linen, Willow and Star Flowers. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport and Rachel Patten of Colliers represented the buyer, an affiliate of Podell Partners. The seller was a local private investor.

