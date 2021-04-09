Colliers Brokers Sale of 503,244 SF Distribution Center in Aurora, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Butterfield VI is situated within the larger Butterfield Center for Business and Industry.

AURORA, ILL. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Butterfield VI Distribution Center, a 503,244-square-foot facility in Aurora, located about 40 miles west of Chicago. Situated on 34.5 acres at 2350 Frieder Lane, the warehouse features a clear height of 36 feet and parking for 125 trailers and 286 cars. Built in 2020, the property is 66 percent leased to LGSTX Distribution Services. It is located within the larger Butterfield Center for Business and Industry. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, a partnership between Sterling Bay Industrial, Development Resources Inc. and Levy Family Partners. An institutional investment advisor purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.