HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 53,375-square-foot industrial building in southeast Houston. Constructed on 3.7 acres in 2001 and renovated in 2021, the property comprises a 38,375-square-foot office/warehouse and a 15,000-square-foot warehouse, as well as 65 surface parking spots. Tom Condon Jr., Greg Cizik and Edward Edson of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. Zane Carman of Partners Real Estate represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.