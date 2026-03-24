Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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The fully leased property was built in 2024.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

Colliers Brokers Sale of 54,672 SF Industrial Facility in Marysville, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

MARYSVILLE, OHIO — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 54,672-square-foot industrial facility located at 14711 Industrial Parkway in Marysville near Columbus. Delivered in 2024, the property is fully leased to seven tenants averaging 7,810 square feet. The facility features clear heights ranging from 24 to 26 feet, six dock doors, eight drive-in doors and a 120-foot truck court. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel and Jonathan Schuen of Colliers represented the seller, Pioneer Development. The buyer was a local private investor.

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