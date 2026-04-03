Saturday, April 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hillwood purchased the property from Lauth Group Inc.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Colliers Brokers Sale of 554,228 SF Distribution Facility in Greenfield, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

GREENFIELD, IND. — Colliers has brokered the sale of 70 Connect II, a 554,228-square-foot distribution facility in Greenfield within the Indianapolis Mount Comfort submarket. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel, Cam Kucic and Korey Ryan of Colliers represented the seller, Lauth Group Inc. Delivered in 2022, the property is fully leased to Yusen Logistics, a global third-party logistics provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. The facility features a clear height of 36 feet, 60 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, a 140-foot truck court and trailer and automobile parking. The buyer was Hillwood.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 315,708 SF Retail Power...

Prologis Breaks Ground on 229,227 SF Industrial Project...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 12,000 SF Academic Building...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $20.2M Sale...

Phoenix Investors Acquires 334,772 SF Industrial Facility in...

SRS Brokers $9.4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property...

KBS Sells 210,938 SF Salt Lake Hardware Building...

Gantry Secures $18M in Financing for Gateway Quads...

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $13.5M Sale of...