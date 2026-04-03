Colliers Brokers Sale of 554,228 SF Distribution Facility in Greenfield, Indiana

GREENFIELD, IND. — Colliers has brokered the sale of 70 Connect II, a 554,228-square-foot distribution facility in Greenfield within the Indianapolis Mount Comfort submarket. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel, Cam Kucic and Korey Ryan of Colliers represented the seller, Lauth Group Inc. Delivered in 2022, the property is fully leased to Yusen Logistics, a global third-party logistics provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. The facility features a clear height of 36 feet, 60 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, a 140-foot truck court and trailer and automobile parking. The buyer was Hillwood.