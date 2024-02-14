Wednesday, February 14, 2024
The Green on Meridian is a two-building portfolio.
Colliers Brokers Sale of 58,158 SF Medical Office Portfolio in Carmel, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

CARMEL, IND. — Colliers has brokered the sale of The Green on Meridian, a two-building medical office portfolio totaling 58,158 square feet in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. The sales price was undisclosed. The three-story buildings are 25 percent occupied by 10 tenants. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport and Bryce Wetzel of Colliers represented the seller, NAYA Investment & Management, an independent real estate firm specializing in the acquisition and management of office and residential properties across Indiana and Florida. A private investor was the buyer.

