Colliers Brokers Sale of 6.9-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 6.9-acre industrial outdoor storage facility in northwest Houston. The facility at 14333 Sommermeyer St. features 80,295 square feet across two buildings as well as additional outdoor storage space. Jason Tangen and Barrett Gibson of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. C.W. Sheehan, Jack Britton, Peyton Ackerman and Nate Henderson of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Apricus Realty Capital, which was represented by Paul Dominique of Colliers.

