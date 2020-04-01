Colliers Brokers Sale of 6,200 SF Retail, Warehouse Building in National City, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Retail, Western

The retail and warehouse building at 712 E. 18th St. in National City, Calif., features 6,200 square feet of space.

NATIONAL CITY, CALIF. — Colliers International San Diego Region has arranged the sale of a retail and warehouse property located in National City. WestPro Plumbing acquired the asset from Gary R Kitagawa Family Trust for $1.6 million, or $256 per square foot.

Built in 1986, the 6,200-square-foot building is situated on a 13,500-square-foot parcel at 712 E. 18th St. The property features 15-foot roll-up doors, 14 parking spaces and a fenced loading and storage area.

Chris Holder, Will Holder and Mark Lewkowitz of Colliers represented the seller, while Ron Bement of Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer.