Colliers Brokers Sale of 6,200 SF Retail, Warehouse Building in National City, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Retail, Western

712-E-18th-St-Nationa-City-CA

The retail and warehouse building at 712 E. 18th St. in National City, Calif., features 6,200 square feet of space.

NATIONAL CITY, CALIF. — Colliers International San Diego Region has arranged the sale of a retail and warehouse property located in National City. WestPro Plumbing acquired the asset from Gary R Kitagawa Family Trust for $1.6 million, or $256 per square foot.

Built in 1986, the 6,200-square-foot building is situated on a 13,500-square-foot parcel at 712 E. 18th St. The property features 15-foot roll-up doors, 14 parking spaces and a fenced loading and storage area.

Chris Holder, Will Holder and Mark Lewkowitz of Colliers represented the seller, while Ron Bement of Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer.

