Colliers Brokers Sale of 63,346 SF Shopping Center in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Mandarin Central was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar General, Pizza Hut and Salento Steakhouse.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Mandarin Central, a 63,346-square-foot shopping center in Jacksonville. The center was constructed in 1985 on seven acres at 11018 Old Saint Augustine Road, 17 miles south of downtown Jacksonville. The property was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar General, Pizza Hut and Salento Steakhouse. Milestone Properties Inc. sold the asset to Mandarin Central Plaza LLC for an undisclosed price. Joe Montgomery, Tony D’Ambrosio and Ernie Saltmarsh IV of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

