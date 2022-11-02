Colliers Brokers Sale of 64,000 SF Office Building in Farmers Branch, Texas
FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Valley View Centre, a 64,000-square-foot office building located in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. The four-story building was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. Cody Payne and Michael Tran of Colliers represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed 1031 exchange investor that acquired the asset in an all-cash deal.
