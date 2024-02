AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 66,000-square-foot industrial building located at 1227 Centre Road in Auburn Hills. The sales price was undisclosed. Joseph Gatliff of Colliers represented the private buyer and structured a short-term leaseback with the seller, a global supplier in the thermal solutions and fluid systems industry. The new owner is working with prospective tenants with the goal of finding a long-term user.