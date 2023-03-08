REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 68,279 SF Warehouse in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Frozen pizza maker Roncadin purchased the building at 220 N. Fairway Drive.

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 68,279-square-foot industrial warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills for an undisclosed price. Built in 1996 and located at 220 N. Fairway Drive, the property features eight interior loading docks, one drive-in door, six trailer parking stalls and 75 car parking stalls. There is also 7,390 square feet of office space. Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. Justin Lerner, Joe Karmin and Ross Lehrman of Transwestern represented the buyer, frozen pizza maker Roncadin.





