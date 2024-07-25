Colliers Brokers Sale of 72-Acre Industrial Land Site in University Park, Illinois

UNIVERSITY PARK, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 72-acre industrial land site in the southern Chicago suburb of University Park. A private investor sold the land to Clarius Partners for an undisclosed price. The planned development will be primed for large logistics operations and include a 970,123-square-foot warehouse. The project will feature a 40-foot ceiling height, up to 475 trailer stalls, 162 docks and convenient access to I-57. Jim Estus and David Bercu of Colliers brokered the transaction. Colliers is marketing the project for lease.