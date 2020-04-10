Colliers Brokers Sale of 72,551 SF Office Building in Dallas
DALLAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 72,551-square-foot office building located at 6510 Abrams Road in the White Rock submarket of Dallas. Built in 1981, the property features executive suites and has received numerous renovations over the past five years. Cody Payne and Michael Tran of Colliers represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Both the seller and the buyer, also a private investor, requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.