Colliers Brokers Sale of 72,551 SF Office Building in Dallas

Despite economic concerns tied to COVID-19, low interest rates are keeping private-sector capital sources hungry for deals. The office building at 6510 Abrams in Dallas generated more than 10 offers during its marketing period.

DALLAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 72,551-square-foot office building located at 6510 Abrams Road in the White Rock submarket of Dallas. Built in 1981, the property features executive suites and has received numerous renovations over the past five years. Cody Payne and Michael Tran of Colliers represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Both the seller and the buyer, also a private investor, requested anonymity.