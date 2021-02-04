REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 736,780 SF Warehouse in Joliet, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

JOLIET, ILL. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of the Laraway Distribution Center in Joliet for an undisclosed price. The 736,780-square-foot warehouse sits on over 34 acres at 1151 E. Laraway Road within the I-80 submarket. Built in 2008, the facility was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, Clarion Partners LLC. Exeter Property Group purchased the asset.

