Colliers Brokers Sale of 74,452 SF Bicentennial Building in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania, Retail

The Bicentennial Building in Wilkes-Barre totals 74,452 square feet.

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of the Bicentennial Building, a 74,452-square-foot office and retail property in Wilkes-Barre, located near Scranton in the northeastern part of the state. The six-story building was 83 percent occupied at the time of sale. Bicentennial Building Associates sold the asset to a private investment group based in the New York metro area. Jeff Algatt and John Susanin of Colliers brokered the deal.