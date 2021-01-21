REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 74,452 SF Bicentennial Building in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania, Retail

Bicentennial-Building-Wilkes-Barre

The Bicentennial Building in Wilkes-Barre totals 74,452 square feet.

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of the Bicentennial Building, a 74,452-square-foot office and retail property in Wilkes-Barre, located near Scranton in the northeastern part of the state. The six-story building was 83 percent occupied at the time of sale. Bicentennial Building Associates sold the asset to a private investment group based in the New York metro area. Jeff Algatt and John Susanin of Colliers brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  