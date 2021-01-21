Colliers Brokers Sale of 74,452 SF Bicentennial Building in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, PA. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of the Bicentennial Building, a 74,452-square-foot office and retail property in Wilkes-Barre, located near Scranton in the northeastern part of the state. The six-story building was 83 percent occupied at the time of sale. Bicentennial Building Associates sold the asset to a private investment group based in the New York metro area. Jeff Algatt and John Susanin of Colliers brokered the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.