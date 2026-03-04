Colliers Brokers Sale of 748,833 SF Industrial Property in Platte City, Missouri

PLATTE CITY, MO. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 748,833-square-foot industrial facility in Platte City within metro Kansas City. Constructed in 2024, the distribution building is fully leased to Central Power Systems & Services under a long-term lease. The property features a clear height of 36 feet, 463 auto parking stalls, 74 dock doors and seven drive-in doors. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel and John Stafford of Colliers represented the seller, VanTrust Real Estate. The buyer was undisclosed.