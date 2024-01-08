Monday, January 8, 2024
Colliers Brokers Sale of 772-Unit StorCo Self Storage Facility in Long Beach, California

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the sale of StorCo Self Storage, a self-storage facility located at 3050 Orange Ave. in Long Beach. The asset traded for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 7.5 acres, the nearly 80,000-square-foot StorCo Self Storage features 772 storage units in a mix of container storage, fixed drive-up and fixed interior units. Additionally, the property offers 67 parking spaces, a small billboard, a 3,100-square-foot commercial building and an approximately two-acre industrial outdoor storage parcel located at 1301 E. Spring St., which Rain For Rent occupies.

Tom de Jong and Jacob Becher of Colliers’ de Jong | Becher Self Storage Group represented the seller, CREE Investment Co. The name of the buyer was not released.

