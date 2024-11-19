Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4300-4410-W-Union-Hills-Dr-Glendale-AZ
Asiana Market anchors Union Crossing shopping center in Glendale, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Colliers Brokers Sale of 79,044 SF Union Crossing Retail Center in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Union Crossing, a shopping center located at 4300-4410 W. Union Hills Drive in Glendale. A family office, under the entity of Union Crossing Shopping Center LLC, acquired the asset from Texas-based Union Crossing LLC for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 8.5 acres, the 79,044-square-foot property was originally constructed in 1987 and underwent a significant renovation in 2017. Asiana Market, an ethnic-oriented grocer, anchors the property, which includes approximately 20 tenants.

Mindy Korth, JK Jackson, El Warner and Caitlin Zirpolo of Colliers handled the transaction.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Multifamily Property Near...

SPI Advisory Sells 276-Unit Northpoint Villas Apartments in...

HSR Breaks Ground on 419-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Thompson Thrift Divests of Citadel at Castle Pines...

Berkadia Secures $46.7M in Refinancing for Arbor Park...

Ethos Commercial Arranges $6.1M Acquisition Loan for Multi-Tenant...

Monos to Open 2,800 SF Store in Chicago’s...

JLL Brokers Sale of 303-Unit Apartment Community in...

Kislak Negotiates Sale of 176-Unit Apartment Complex in...