Colliers Brokers Sale of 79,044 SF Union Crossing Retail Center in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Union Crossing, a shopping center located at 4300-4410 W. Union Hills Drive in Glendale. A family office, under the entity of Union Crossing Shopping Center LLC, acquired the asset from Texas-based Union Crossing LLC for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 8.5 acres, the 79,044-square-foot property was originally constructed in 1987 and underwent a significant renovation in 2017. Asiana Market, an ethnic-oriented grocer, anchors the property, which includes approximately 20 tenants.

Mindy Korth, JK Jackson, El Warner and Caitlin Zirpolo of Colliers handled the transaction.